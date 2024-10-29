TD Kristine kills teacher in Candoni

Tropical Depression Kristine killed a 28-year-old teacher in Candoni on October 26.

Eric John Monserate of the Candoni Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office identified the teacher as Regie Benio, a volunteer teacher at Calamunding Elementary School in the town.

He said based on the statement of the victim's brother they attended the birthday celebration of their cousin nearby. Regie went home ahead alone and while he was passing the river near their house a sudden flash flood happened that caused his drowning.

His body was recovered the day after on October 27 at the height of Kristine's devastation in many parts of the country that also caused heavy rains in the province.

Meanwhile, 4 other missing persons, 2 from Pulupandan and 2 from Cadiz City were rescued.

The two fishermen from Cadiz City will return to the province once their medical conditions are stable after their sea ordeal resulted in trauma to them, Irene Belle Ploteña, head of PDMPD said.

Edwin Hinojales and Joron Parochil, both of Barangay Zone 1, Cadiz City were rescued and found in Barangay Naboctot, Placer, Masbate after they were declared missing. (TDE)