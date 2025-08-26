Teacher, 2 others die in road crash

THREE motorcycle riders, including a teacher, died in a road accident in Barangay Malabuhan, Siaton, Negros Oriental on Sunday night, August 24, 2024.

Police identified the fatalities as Rolly Navarez Palagtiw, 36, a teacher; James Baldoza Mejio, 27, a farmer; and Aquino Lagrasa Paira, 54, all residents of Sitio Candugay, Barangay Casalaan, Negros Oriental.

Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) records showed Palagtiw, who was driving a motorcycle, was traveling from north to south of Barangay Malabuhan, while Mejio, who was driving another motorcycle with his back rider, Paira, was traveling from the opposite lane.

Investigation conducted by Police Master Sergeant Jose Marie Tayko, traffic investigator of Siaton Municipal Police Station, showed that Mejio overtook another vehicle, and occupied the opposite lane and collided head-on with Palagtiw.

The victims sustained serious injuries and brought to Cong. Lamberto L. Macias Memorial Hospital, but they did not survive. (MAP)