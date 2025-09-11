Teacher dismissed over sexual harassment complaint

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the dismissal of the faculty member of the Bacolod City College (BCC) who was found guilty of sexual harassment.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said Gasataya, chairman of BCC Board of Trustees, signed the order on July 22, 2025, with the approval of the Board of Trustees of BCC.

He said the teacher, whose name is being withheld, was found guilty for the grave offense of requesting sexual favor in exchange for a passing grade and favorable academic conditions, as defined under relevant administrative and civil service rules on sexual harassment.

He added that the teacher also committed unwelcome inquiries or comments about person’s sex life and unwelcome sexual flirtation, advances, and propositions to the complainant.

Chiu noted that one the female students filed a complaint in February 2025 against the teacher, who was allegedly courting her and sending her inappropriate text messages.

“There’s should be no tolerance on this kind of action,” Chiu said.

He said the teacher meted penalty of dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public service pursuant to Section 51 (A) the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in Civil Service.

“The safety of our students is the primary concern of our mayor. It’s a learning institution in the city,” he added.

Chiu said the teacher also filed his motion for reconsideration to the office of the mayor and it was endorsed to the City Legal Office on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Gasataya also said in a statement that the City Government of Bacolod condemned all forms of sexual misconduct, particularly within institutions entrusted with the education and formation of the youth.

Following due process and a thorough investigation, he said the City has ordered the immediate dismissal of an instructor at the BCC after a credible complaint of sexual harassment was brought forward.

“Abuse of authority has no place in public service. The City Government urges any other individuals who may have been affected to come forward through the appropriate channels. We will protect you and we assure you of our support,” Gasataya said.

He said public service demands both competence and character. Where either is lacking, especially at the expense of the vulnerable, they will act without hesitation. (MAP)