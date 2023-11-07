Teachers’ honoria up this week, Comelec says

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Negros Occidental Provincial Supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria assured that teachers' honoria for the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be released this week.

If not Wednesday, November 8, it will be on Thursday, November 9, that the teachers in all localities will be paid for the services rendered during the BSKE, Ananoria said.

As of press time, only nine election officers were not able to release the teachers' honoraria. This includes Bacolod City, Victorias City, Valladolid, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Himamaylan City, Cauayan, Hinobaan, and Ilog.

It's already downloaded, and under the Election Reform Act, Comelec has only 15 days after the election to pay the teachers.

The electoral board members will receive P10,000 for the chairman and P9,000 for the members, according to the updated Comelec honoraria.

Ananoria, in fact,t said that there are areas where teachers have already been paid with their honoria on October 31 or before the BSKE.

Some EOs were not able to immediately release teachers' pay because of unliquidated cash advances or not bonded. "But the funds have been downloaded, and all teachers will be paid this week," Ananoria said.

Meanwhile, Ananoria reminded all candidates to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures. For winning officials, it's a requirement before they assume office, he added.

Ananoria also confirmed that two cases for alleged vote buying have been filed against two candidates in Negros Occidental, one against a punong barangay who won and one against a candidate in San Enrique.*