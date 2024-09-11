Team Asenso releases 6 names vying for 2 slots for councilor

The Team Asenso led by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez released the names of the six candidates to fill the two slots for councilor to complete their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said yesterday these candidates include former councilor Homer Bais, Barangay Vista Alegre Captain Jose Maria Leandro Norberto De Leon, Barangay 26 Captain Jhun Marby Orola, Barangay 40 Captain Elmer Villanueva, Barangay 36 Captain Teodoro Yulo and businessman Rico Fernando Villafuerte.

He said the candidates filed their candidacy to the nomination committee for the convention he held on September 15 to finalize their line-up, adding that it will be participated by at least 27, 000 Asenso leaders in the 61 barangays.

The mayor noted that it’s a secret balloting and only family leaders can vote.

Benitez said two of the councilors are already on their third and last terms so they need to pick two candidates to occupy their posts.

Of 12 councilors, Councilors Renecito Novero and Cindy Rojas are on their third and last terms.

Other incumbent councilors include Councilors Celia Matea Flor, Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Claudio Puentevella, Psyche Marie Sy, Em Ang, Simple Distrito, Israel Salanga, Jason Villarosa, and Vladimir Gonzalez who are expected to seek reelection.

Benitez stressed that they will announce their complete lineup before the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) on October 8, 2024.

He said they will be taking their oath in Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) political party on September 12, 2024, in Manila and it’s up to the six candidates if they are willing to join with the party.

He added that at least ten Bacolod City officials will join the oathtaking of PFP that will be administered by either Secretary Antonio Lagdameo or South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr./MAP