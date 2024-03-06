Team Asenso still intact, Sayson says

“Team Asenso is still intact and there are no political meetings yet for 2025 elections.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, a member of Team Asenso led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, on Wednesday, March 6, after some individuals in Bacolod were already showing interest in running for 2025 elections.

“Hopefully, we can hold a meeting before the middle of the year and there’s no chaos in our team,” Sayson said.

He said the mayor would be the one to decide on all the positions from the congressman, mayor, vice mayor, and the councilors.

When he was asked if he was interested in running for vice mayor since it’s the last term of Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, Sayson said that the position is open and anybody can run.

“Let’s wait for the decision of the mayor but for me, I’m happy with my present position as a councilor because I just turned 60 years old. So let’s give others a chance to serve the city as vice mayor since I already served the city as vice mayor for two terms,” he said.

However, if the mayor offers him the said position, he will think about it, he added.*