Team Asenso to hold convention on September 15

The Team Asenso led by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will hold a convention on September 15 to finalize their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said they will announce their complete lineup before the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) on October 8, 2024.

He said two of the councilors are already on their third and last terms so they need to pick two candidates to occupy their posts.

“ We will hold the convention for the last two slots of the councilors,” he added.

Of 12 councilors, Councilors RenecitoNovero and Cindy Rojas are on their third and last terms.

Other incumbent councilors include Councilors Celia Matea Flor, Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Claudio Puentevella, Psyche Marie Sy, Em Ang, Simple Distrito, Israel Salanga, Jason Villarosa, and Vladimir Gonzalez who are expected to seek reelection.

Benitez said that those who joined their Asenso rally in December 2023 will be part of their group for the 2025 elections.

Lawyer Ceasar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, said the ten incumbent councilors are automatically included in the slate of Team Asenso.

He said the convention will be held simultaneously in all 61 barangays in Bacolod, adding that it’s a secret balloting and only family leaders can vote.

Distrito noted that those who are interested in running will have until September 9 to file their candidacy to the nomination committee.

Distrito disclosed that they will announce the final list after September 9. /MAP