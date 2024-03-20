Team Boracay wins ‘Bancarera’ race at 1st Bacolod Water Sports Fest

Bacolod City invited water sports enthusiasts to compete in the 1st Bacolod Water Sports Festival held at the 800-meter seafront of Baywalk Recreational Park at Reclamation Area.

For the Bancarera Open Formula Category competition held on March 17, the champion was Team Boracay Ibajay from Aklan which won P100,000. The rider was Justin Grado from Sta. Maria, Davao Occ.

The 1st runner up was Team KFJ from Eastern Samar which won P50,000 and the rider was Christian Demate from Iloilo.

The 2nd Runner up was Team Malaysia from Zamboanga with Rider named Rodjie Barit from Sarangani Province who won P30,000.

For the Diesel Category, the champion was Team Bucoy Beach from Guimaras which won P30,000 and the rider was Christian Demate.

The 1st Runner Up was Rubido Racing from Barbaza, Antique which won P20,000 with riders Bongbong and Eden.

The 2nd Runner Up was Rubido Racing from Barbaza, Antique which won P10,000.

The 1st Bacolod Water Sports Festival was launched to promote a sustainable tourism activity in the City of Bacolod which encourages athleticism, teamwork, sportsmanship, and appreciation of traditional and contemporary Filipino games.

It was Bacolod City Lone District Congressman Greg Gasataya who opened the event on March 15 as attended by Bacolod City Councilor Jason Villarosa, former Bacolod City Councilor Ricardo “Cano” Tan.

The event was endeavored by ALMANA Group of Companies CEO and President Richie Neil Corpus.*