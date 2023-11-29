Team Gera scores medals at 2023 Muaythai Nat’l Championships

Western Negros Muay Thai Combat Club or better known as Team Gera’s Liardo Noble won a gold medal in the Male Senior 18-40 Novice 54kg category in the 2023 Muaythai National Championships held at Philsports Arena in Pasig City last November 14-19, 2023.

Team Gera competed in the tournament that had over 750 competitors from all over the country and came up with mixed results.

Prince Ponclara, Klei Mongcal, Liardo Noble, Anjilou Guarte and Leon Cuadra represent the City of Bacolod and the Province of Negros Occidental.

Prince Ponclara won as Silver Medalist in the Male U23 Advance 48kg; Leon Cuadra - Silver Medal

Male Senior 18-40 Novice 51kg; Anjilou Guarte, qualified as Quarterfinalist in the Male Senior 18-40 Novice 57kg and Klei Mongcal, a Quarterfinalist Male U23 Advance 51kg.

Team Gera was the the Over-All Champions of the Regional Muaythai Championships - Visayas Leg held in Bago City last September 21-24, 2023.

The team was founded by the Abelarde Brothers, Christian and Al, together with their five athletes, all Regional Gold Medalists.

This is the pinnacle of Muay Thai in the Philippines as it hosts all of the medalists from the Regional Championships (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao) as well as the National Team Athletes.

This is a much tougher tournament than their amazing success in the Visayas Leg winning all gold, in the Nationals they still were able to find success against the best in the country in only their first year of joining.

Facing powerhouses from Olongapo, Quezon City, Zamboanga, Benguet, Zambales and this year's Nationals Over-All Champions Laguna.

Muay Thai or known as the "Art of Eight Limbs" is one of the most well known forms of combat sports. It uses the fists, elbows, knees and shins as weapons. There is striking and clinch fighting involved as well as traditional performances such as Wai Kru and Mai Muay. It is the National sport in Thailand, but it has already become very popular both in the east and west, most specially in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, North and South America and in Europe.

The Philippines have won multiple medals in Muay Thai during the SEA Games.

Liardo Noble shared that,”After winning, I'm very grateful, and I thank God for that win. I trained for one to 2 times a day and almost 10 times a week. It was hard but I still did it because for me to win, I have to outwork my opponent mentally, physically and spiritually. I feel no pressure because I knew that I would win. I prayed a lot before my fight. I have God on my side.”

Noble started competing at the age of 18 and there was no one specific who really inspired me. I just want to experience what will happen if I commit and give my 100% to this sport. It's never too late, start now and Trust God, and trust in his timing and your dreams will come to pass.”

He thanked his team for putting up a good fight during the tournament and hopes to train more and hard despite the victory.*