Team SAGA launches Samuel Siote-Gab Villacin tandem in Talisay City

Team SAGA officially declared Friday, the tandem of former Vice Mayor Samuel Siote for Mayor and Councilor Gab Villacin for Vice Mayor of Talisay City in the May 12, 2025 elections.

The declaration was made after Siote with some of their line-up for City Councilors officially joined the Liberal Party.

Villacin is a member of Partido Federal Ng Pilipinas.

Siote also said Team SAGA would support the bid of Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel " Javi" Benitez for congressman of the Third District because they also witnessed his effective and good performance as a first-term Mayor.

He also said they will still discuss with Team Saga if they will support the re-election bid of Governor Eugenio Lacson.

Team SAGA 1 Siote said will focus on health, education, and smooth delivery of basic services as their top priority for the city.

They will file their Certificate of Candidacy either on October 5 or October 6.

Siote named their official line-up for Councilor which includes Atty. Bimbo Lavides, Zenia Astorga, Renil Garcia, Gong Mahandog Lawis, Emil Lizares, Stephen Siote, Atty. Remus Gulmatico, Gelo Lacson,Jenry Clavicillas and Jaime Mariquit.(TDE)