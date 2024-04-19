Teatroverse at USLS Gallaga Theater

The Teatroverse, a group of talented students from the University of St. La Salle Bacolod (USLS) Maskara Theatre Ensemble performed five captivating stage plays at the Gallaga Theater in USLS Bacolod on April 17.

The plays, titled "Workout," "Lavender," "Daman," "End Scenes," and "Reunion" were organized by artist Tanya Lopez and her students.

Each group had its scriptwriter, actors, and a stage play director.

The performances were impeccably executed, with the students showcasing their acting prowess through their respective roles and storylines.

The audience was awed by the performers' ability to engage and internalize their roles.

One actor noted that stage plays differ from films in that there is no right or wrong way to perform a role.

Actors in a stage play memorize their scripts but are allowed to do ad-libs as long as they maintain cohesiveness and a smooth flow of the story.

Another actress explained that the key to a successful performance is to trust the process and let things flow freely.

The audience showed their appreciation for all the performers, who undoubtedly put in a lot of hard work and dedication to make the event a success.*