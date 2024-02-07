Teenage pregnancy prevalent among out-of-school youth

Teenage pregnancy is prevalent among children who are out of school, Negros Occidental Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan said Tuesday, February 6.

Pinongan also said that the municipality of Don Salvador Benedicto has the highest number of teenage pregnancy cases.

There are teenage pregnancies where mothers are as young as 12 years old, Pinongan said.

Based on PHO records in 2022, there were a total of 39,411 pregnant mothers of all ages with 6,026 teenage pregnancies while in 2023, there was a total of 35,628 pregnant mothers of all ages, with 5,271 teenage pregnancies.

Teenage pregnancy is when a woman under 20 gets pregnant. It usually refers to teens between the ages of 15-19. But it can include girls as young as 10. It's also called teen pregnancy or adolescent pregnancy.*