Tela Tales Visayas: A Sustainable Partnership for Community Empowerment

Initiating empowerment of the local communities and sustainable practices through upcycling of discarded lines and fabrics, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) launched Tela Tales Visayas in Bacolod and Iloilo City recently.

Tela Tales Visayas is a pioneering project designed to empower local artisans and provide them with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In Bacolod, the initiative collaborates with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC), a non-profit organization dedicated to community development and environmental sustainability.

NVC’s advocacy aligns seamlessly with SMHCC, as both are dedicated to empowering marginalized communities and promoting sustainable practices.

This partnership, along with Artisans of Hope, aims to support NVC’s projects and contribute to their mission of creating a more equitable and sustainable future.

The finished products will be showcased and available for purchase at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Iloilo.

This provides an avenue for the artisans to generate income, with the proceeds directly benefiting NVC’s charity programs, such as the Mingo Meals Nutrition Program.

In conjunction with the launch, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod hosted a special event featuring a sustainable five-course lunch prepared by their culinary team, led by Executive Chef Fines Dungca.

The lunch showcased the hotel’s commitment to sustainable dining practices, emphasizing local sourcing, reduced meat consumption, and minimal waste.

The event also highlighted the hotel’s participation in SMHCC’s Sustainable Diner program, “Plate for the Planet.”

This program demonstrates the company’s dedication to the circular economy by repurposing food waste into compost and producing locally grown vegetables, herbs, and fruits for use in the hotel’s culinary operations.