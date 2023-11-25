Tell it to SunStar: 14 years after Ampatuan Massacre, PH remains a dangerous place for journalists

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines joins the families and colleagues of the victims of the 2009 Ampatuan Massacre who are commemorating the 14th year since the tragic loss of their loved ones.

We join them as well in continuing to call for justice for the bloodiest incident of election-related in the country's history.

Although there were convictions in the 2019 decision on the case, this is only partial justice until the convictions are final and victims' families receive compensation for the loss of their loved ones.

Justice must also include the official recognition of photojournalist Reynaldo Momay as among the 58 victims of the massacre.

Fourteen years since the killings, the Philippines remains a dangerous place to be a journalist.

Although the 2009 massacre has faded from the headlines, the media community has not forgotten and we join them in calling for an end to impunity for crimes against journalists.

Justice in this case and in other attacks on journalists since then will help send the message that attacks on the press are unacceptable in a democracy and will help create a safer media landscape in the Philippines. (National Union of Journalists of the Philippines)