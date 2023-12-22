Tell it to SunStar: As dangerous then as it is now

The Union's issues with SMNI aside, this suspension by the National Telecommunications Commission is reminiscent of the previous administration's attempts to weaponize the law and muzzle media.

Media workers have the right to feel vindicated or even celebrate these developments but we cannot lose sight of how these moves have been used against ABS-CBN, Bulatlat and PinoyWeekly.

Similar weaponization of the law has been used against Rappler and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

That said, we reiterate that red-tagging that SMNI allows on its programs does harm.

Vilification of journalists and of members of civil society that SMNI allows on its shows can and has translated to harassment, surveillance and targeting of the red-tagged.

SMNI, its consultants, and its talents should be held accountable for peddling disinformation and hate speech, but should be accountable for those offenses and not for simply offending a member of Congress.

Even as SMNI and its supporters cry press freedom and freedom of expression now, may they also reflect on how they cheered on and abetted similar moves when these tactics were being used against journalists and newsrooms. (National Union of Journalists of the Philippines)