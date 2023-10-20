Tell it to SunStar: In solidarity with Palestine

Anakbayan chapters worldwide stand in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance against the imperialist U.S. and Zionist Israel's occupation of Palestine.

We condemn the ongoing bombings and massacres in Gaza perpetrated by the apartheid regime that have resulted in the deaths of 2,300 Palestinians including children.

The Israeli occupation of Palestine is nothing but a brutal and unjust encroachment on the rights and sovereignty of the Palestinian people.

Since the establishment of the false and Zionist state of Israel in 1948, the Palestinian people have endured decades of ethnic cleansing, treacherous human rights abuses, and the forced expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.

This is a vivid embodiment of imperialism and colonialism, bankrolled and backed by the United States. The collaboration between the U.S. and Israel demonstrates their efforts to maintain dominance in the region, all at the expense of Palestinian life, livelihood, and their right to self-determination.

Anakbayan extends its unwavering support to the Palestinian people who continue the just and brave fight for freedom in the face of decades of ceaseless infringement of human rights, marked by genocidal warfare and occupation.

The Filipino people, also a colonized people, are one with Palestinians in our shared struggle for liberation from imperialism, using all means necessary to establish a society with freedom, democracy, social justice, and genuine peace.

We vehemently reject the vile calls from former Philippine dictator, Rodrigo Duterte, to Netanyahu to “make Gaza a cemetery.”

This shameful stance only exposes the collusion of the reactionary Philippine and Israeli states. The economic and military relationship between the Philippines and Israel has long existed with Israel being an active participant in the Philippines’ military modernization program for years. This year alone, the Israel defense contractor Elbit Systems won a $114-million contract to supply two long-range patrol planes to the Philippines.

We call on all Filipino youth from different parts of the world to relentlessly stand with the Palestinian masses and to staunchly call for the end of US-Zionist Israel’s occupation of Palestine. To win our fight to end all unequal relations with the US and other countries, we must advance the liberation of all oppressed nations.

We must demand that the United States end its aid to the Israeli occupation, as well as its backing of other international conflicts and acts of terror! (Anakbayan International Chapters)