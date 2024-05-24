Tell Me Your Story

Late last year, eleven (11) artists from Orange Project went to Germany for forty-five (45) days as artist residents at the Kunstkraftwerk, Leipzig in partnership with the Goethe-Insitut. They were able to share their personal and collaborative creations. They were inspired to make new artworks while they were in Germany.

This May 2024, they were able to meet again for the “Diri Man Ni” exhibit presenting their creations done in Germany, as well as, new pieces inspired by their experiences at the Orange Project, Art District in Mandalagan.

The artists are Faye Abantao, Brando Braza, Aeson Baldevia, Roedil Geraldo, Perry Argel, Manny Montelibano, Guenivere Decena, Junjun Montelibano, R.A. Tijing, Erika Mayo and Charlie Co.

I was able to visit the gallery with friends and were guided by Aeson Baldevia, one of the artists. Aeson shared his personal experiences and stories about each photo he took. He also created a video with two opera singers Regina Saban and Herbert Zayco singing a duet of the song “Payapang Daigdig,” composed by National for Music Felipe de Leon with lyrics by Brigido Batumbakal. The song is a Tagalog version of Silent Night, a piece that talks of peace. He projected the video on a screen fronted by a one-way mirror. It was brilliant. Aeson is scheduled for a solo exhibit this July.

I was captivated by artworks of all the artists. Each one has his/her style. I really encourage readers to visit the exhibit. It is best seen personally.

I saw an old rotary phone and I was intrigued. I found the description “You are heard” and I loved it. I call this the mental health corner. This phone allows anyone to share and express his or her feelings. This creation is remarkable.

The artists were able to tell their stories and we, too, can tell our story through the telephone.

Art appreciation and sharing your feelings are some great ideas to manage your stress. We saw some students who stayed for hours because they felt better just by looking at the beautiful creations of these Negrense artists.

There is another exhibit on the second floor, “Malipayong Kamatayon” by Raymund Fernandez, an artist from Cebu.

To learn more about Orange Project, please visit website at https://orangeproject.ph or their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/orangeprojectbcd.

Better yet, visit the Orange Gallery in Art District, Mandalagan. The exhibit will run until June 28, 2024. They are open Mondays to Saturdays at 2:00-7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00-5:00pm.

Thank you Orange Project artists for sharing your talents. Padayon!*