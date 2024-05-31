The Beginning of New Era

There is no forever in this lifetime. Anything and any situation that has a beginning will have its corresponding ending. It is not an ending but a transition. Sunstar Bacolod is not closing its doors to its commitment to journalism and public service, rather it will transition to a new beginning with hope that this will be better from the past. It will not sing the popular song of Raymond Lauchengco “Farewell”, but will open its doors to a new chapter and new page of our existence in the community.

There were changes in the current workforce considering that the paper has to survive its biggest challenge which is the digitization of the media from the legacy to the vast and fast social media platform. Sunstar is not closing shop. It is opening its doors to a new energy and vibe most especially on the economic side.

Our Editor-in-Chief Marchel Espina will be transferred to the Mother Office of Sunstar Cebu effective Friday, May 31. She will be handling tasks greater than what she is serving in the Sunstar Bacolod. She will be replaced by a new bee Kristel Marie Laconse, a Marketing graduate who has worked with multinational companies in Bacolod City. The task is quite gigantic. But I know the lady can take care of all the pressures that goes with the position. She said it’s going to be a challenge but she trusts her predecessor who is a dear friend and a former schoolmate. Associate Editor Keith Cari-an opted to pursue a greener pasture and journalism will always be his first love. Merlinda Pedrosa, this writer, Teresa Ellera will stay with Sunstar.

The editorial, business, and production staff had lunch with the outgoing EIC Marchel Espina on May 30, 2024, as her last fellowship with the team. She introduced her successor to the team and we welcomed her to the team.

There's a saying that when life throws you lemons, then make a lemonade and we did it at Sunstar Bacolod. For those who wanted to hold a feast on these transitions, then you are free to do so. They said if the challenge will not kill you, then it will surely elevate you.

Adios EIC Marchel and Associate Ed Keith!

We will see each other again.