The Bravery of Expression: Tales of the Psyche Art Exhibit

The Tales of the Psyche: “Navigating Our Mental Odyssey '', a visual narrative of mental health launched at the Art Cove, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod’s built-in art space on June 5, 2024.

Sheila Marie Diola-Basio, a self-taught artist from Escalante launched her art masterpieces which is the eighth installation at the art gallery, featuring her works, marking her third solo exhibition.

She is a retired teacher, meditator, yogini, and an active mindfulness advocate.

Over the years, without formal study, she has explored the beauty and challenges of watercolor, oil, and acrylic art where her artworks represent her battles with mental illness, self-empowerment, and choosing life over defeat.

She said, “Art has always been a medium for expression, and through these works, I have attempted to capture the complexities, struggles, and triumphs associated with mental health. Each piece tells a story—sometimes of despair, of hope, and always of resilience.”

Her artworks address mental health as a topic that touches everyone, whether directly or indirectly, and she hopes this exhibition sparks conversations, evokes empathy, and offers solace to those who might be struggling in silence.

Archie Javellana, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod’s Rooms Division Manager said, "Here at Art Cove, we consider ourselves privileged to host such a profound and timely exhibit. In an age where the importance of mental health cannot be overstated, through Ms. Sheila's art, we are encouraged to appreciate beauty and embrace the full range of our shared human experience.”

The ribbon-cutting was led by the Tales of the Psyche artist, Ms. Sheila Marie Basio, with guests from the Art Association of Bacolod–Negros artist Patty Jane Ku Ong, Victorias City Councilor Joji Larraga, and Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod's Rooms Division Manager, Mr. Archie Javellana.