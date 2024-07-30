The first Bacolod Bahay Bulilit Learning Center inaugurated

Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City is the home of the 1st first Bahay Bulilit Learning Center established by Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and McDonaldThe Philippines.

It was blessed and inaugurated on July 29, 2024.

Bacolod City officials led by Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, Councilors Celia Flor, Em Ang, Cindy Rojas, Jason Villarosa, and others with Barangay Taculing Punong Barangay Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen and her Barangay Kagawads with McDonald officials led by Adi Timbol - Hernandez, McDonald’s Assistant Vice President for Corporate Relations and Impact and VP of RMHC Philippines.

The new edifice is the 42nd Bahay Bulilit Learning Center in the country, demonstrating McDonald's long-standing commitment to championing Filipino children's well-being through education.

"McDonald's founder and owner, and RMHC Chairman, George T. Yang has always believed that as McDonald's continues to grow in the country, its responsibility to make a positive impact in the lives of children and families in communities also grows.

Today, as we open the doors of our newest Bahay Bulilit Learning Center, we bring this commitment to life, providing the children of Barangay Taculing access to early childhood education," said Adi Timbol-Hernandez, McDonald's Philippines Assistant Vice President for Corporate Relations and Impact and Vice President of RMHC Philippines.

For over two decades, these learning centers have offered safe spaces for children to learn, develop essential skills, and play for an average of 90-100 children per school year.

Key features of every Bahay Bullit Learning Center include a Learner's Area for basic lessons on values and ethics, a Reading Corner to foster early reading habits with the help of social workers, and a Play Corner where children can have fun, express creativity, and make friends.

Additionally, a Hand Wash Area and separate comfort rooms for boys and girls teach basic hygiene practices.

To have a Bahay Bulilit in a community, McDonald's and RMHC Philippines partner with the local government unit (LGU). The LGU provides the location or site and runs the day-to-day operations with the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD), including the assignment of trained daycare teachers.

For Bacolod, an 150-square-meter property was donated in Rosario Heights Subdivision, located in the densely populated Barangay Taculing.

"We are very thankful to the City Government of Bacolod for their warm welcome and support. We laud their efforts in uplifting the lives of children through education, shared commitment, and the value we have.

Rest assured that McDonald's and RMHC will continue to be here for the community to serve not just their favorite McDonald's meals, but make a positive and lasting impact," Timbol-Hernandez added.

With the opening of its 42nd Ronald McDonald Bahay Bulilit, McDonald's and RMHC is a step closer to its goal of having 100 learning centers all over the country by 2028, providing early childhood education to 10,000 young learners, every school year.

Beyond supporting RMHC's Bahay Bulilit, McDonald's Philippines has more projects geared towards education and community. For close to 10 years, the quick service restaurant giant has participated in Brigada Eskwela, helping public schools prepare for the new academic year.

McDonald's Night Classroom, on the other hand, is a program that converts its store party areas into learning spaces. Most recently, McDonald's ReClassified was launched to transform decommissioned restaurant furniture into desks and tables for public schools.

Since 1995, RMHC has reached over 11,000 Filipino children who have benefited from its programs on education and early childhood development.