"The king meets the queen': megaworld unveils design of iconic 'masskara queen' statue atop the kingsford

Property giant Megaworld is formally revealing the design of the latest exciting addition to its 34-hectare The Upper East township in Bacolod City as it takes the wraps off the iconic 'MassKara Queen," a 16-feet tall statue to be installed atop The Kingsford that celebrates and honors the unique culture and identity of Bacolod City.

The MassKara Queen is the latest masterpiece from Spanish sculptor Ginés Serrán-Pagán, one of the world's most acclaimed contemporary artists. He has created more than 3,800 sculptures and other masterpieces for private collectors, institutions, and museums, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York. He recently inaugurated the sculptures of Venus, Genesis, and Vulcan at the Port of Ashland in Kentucky, USA, the tallest group of sculptures in the United States.

The MassKara Queen will be made of bronze, a material that can withstand even the harshest of elements for at least 2,000 years. It portrays a beautiful MassKara queen- who, in the past, used to be the crowned beauty queen at the time of the MassKara Festival a true jewel of Bacolod's world-renowned celebration.

The queen, adorned in finery fit for royalty, is depicted wearing a smile mid-dance. She is shown with her right arm raised while holding a MassKara mask on her left hand as she twirls, showing the elaborate design of her skirt highlighted by colorful flowers, feathers, and other decorations. "Historically, the MassKara Queen is perhaps the most iconic symbol of Bacolod City's MassKara Festival.

Her graceful movement, radiant smile, and colorful costume bring life to the festivity and resemble the joy and spirit of the people of Bacolod. The MassKara Queen at The Kingsford is a true masterpiece that honors the unique identity of Bacoleños in finding joy and spreading positive energy in every moment. We are delighted to share the royal beauty of this statue as we get ready to welcome tourists, travelers, and the rest of Bacolod City and the world at The Kingsford in The Upper East, where the king meets the queen," says Avinash Menon, cluster general manager for Visayas, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The statue will be seen even from Upper East Avenue as it will face the sprawling plaza in front of The Kingsford, which will be sandwiched by the first two office towers in the township. 1 Upper East Avenue and No. 5 Upper East Avenue.

It is envisioned to become an attraction in the township, particularly since it will be framed against Kingsford's all-glass façade. Managed by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, the country's largest hotel operator, the 12-story The Kingsford will have 300 room keys and will feature a variety of 'first in Bacolod' facilities and amenities, including its own Executive Lounge, a high-ceiling, pillarless Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 700 persons and four (4) dining outlets.

Scheduled to open by 2028, The Kingsford will be strategically located between the four residential condominium towers from Megaworld: One Regis, Two Regis, One Manhattan, and Herald Parksuites. (PR)