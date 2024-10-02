The Magic of Rotary: Where Service Sparks, and Passion Prospers

As a kid, I have always believed in Superheroes and Magical Powers. How heroes can cast magic at their fingertips. I always dreamt of having the ability to be invisible, fly, or talk to animals. Although my childhood beliefs seemed way too far-fetched, recently, a thought stumbled upon me; We might have magic, magic that radiates in our hearts, words, and actions.

Magic that transcends love and hope, magic so strong enough to inspire people towards service. An enchanted magic that bridges people with the same passion together, toward the same vision. Just like how the Rotaract Club of Granada with the theme, the Magic of Rotary for R.Y. 2024-2025 have done together in partnership with Alivet Animal Clinic, at Mary’s Fur Sanctuary in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

In line with its Rotary theme, on September 28, 2024, (Friday), the Rotaract Club of Granada, in partnership with Alivet Animal Clinic, visited Mary’s Fur Sanctuary in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

“I believe every animal deserves a safe and loving home.”, said Ms. Mary Be Timbol, the founder of the organization. Home to over 200 rescued dogs since 2015, the sanctuary received much-needed resources - dog food, vitamins, basic consultation, deworming, and laboratory service to dogs that need urgent medical attention, headed by Dr. Rocel Cantila-Sanogal offers a glimpse of the magic that happens when people come together for a common cause.

For 9 years, the sanctuary has served as a refuge for stray, abandoned, and neglected dogs. As the number of animals in their care continued to grow, so did the challenges of providing for them. The sanctuary has always relied on the kindness and generosity of the community and people with the same passion, hence, this recent initiative between Rotaract and Alivet Animal Clinic exemplified the true spirit of Rotary: creating magic by making lasting, positive changes in the lives of these furry little friends.

Ms. Timbol noticed that Obi wasn’t the same anymore as he was so attached to Indie and Macy. After quite some time, while Ms. Timbol was working in a call center, she found a pile of puppies for sale. With only 400 PHP in her hands, she had to choose only one dog to bring home, Andy, her first rescue dog in 2009, who also looked like Indie.

Starting with only two dogs - Andy and Obi, their humble abode became home to 26 dogs, as her brother and Ms. Timbol had developed a soft heart for strays.

However, due to life’s uncertainties, Ms. Timbol lost her job. Yet, that didn’t hinder her love and passion for Animals. She unfolded that she went around fast food chains, for leftover food for her rescues. Moreover, she moved to her new place together with 26 dogs, with no electricity and no water. “But God sent me rain, and my faith grew because I could see how God was intervening.” she added.

Today, with almost 200 dogs under her care, she unfolded her driving force behind her actions toward Animal Welfare despite the rocks life throws, “There’s so much joy, seeing the animals from a suffering state, and then they transform and show you love. They return whatever you give to them, and it’s always unconditional.”, Ms. Timbol said.

The Magic of Rotary shines the brightest when it brings people together in acts of service that create meaningful change. This partnership between Rotaract and Alivet Animal Clinic is a testament to the magical power of collaboration and kindness. This bond between the Rotaract Club of Granada, Alivet Animal Clinic, Ms. Mary, and her furry friends only proves how love is similarly close to magic. How we may not have the ability to fly or be invisible, but we have magic. Magic in our hearts that transcends love, hope, and passion from our souls to the souls of our little furry canine friends.

As for me, a first-year Veterinary Medicine Student at De La Salle Araneta University, despite being away from my hometown, Bacolod City, this exemplifies the magic love can transcend. How love, along with hope and passion, builds bridges towards Animal Welfare. It truly is magical, how even miles away, we can feel one’s passion. How this magical and remarkable love for passion can drive us toward service, journalism, and the field of Veterinary Medicine.