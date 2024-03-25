The reluctant teacher and the VIPs who know best

I am a graduate of AB Psychology from the University of St. La Salle.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think of becoming a teacher. I dreamt of becoming a medical doctor, a missionary, or a dutiful housewife.

My aunt went with me when I enrolled in BS Biology, a pre-med program, to start my dream of becoming a doctor (I have yet to even think that far about what type of doctor).

Alas! Chemistry and I have always misunderstood each other. Though I love Biology so much, I could not bear to live with all the Chemistry subjects I needed to take. Thus, I shifted to AB Psychology because I was fascinated with my first Psychology subject.

I did not tell my father I had shifted to another course. So, my university life continued, and I found myself loving my new major.

When I graduated a year later than expected, my grandmother, who was a Grade 2 teacher then at ETCS, pushed me to enroll at then, West Negros College, taking 24 units of supplementals in Education.

Eventually, I took the Professional Board Examination for Teachers (PBET) and passed. I did not process my license right away but waited for years to do so. I started teaching in preschool and got my Master's in Preschool. I had administrative duties and eventually began teaching at the tertiary level, where I got my Ph.D. in psychology.

Surprise! Surprise! Although I was reluctant to teach, I eventually loved being an educator.

In preschool, it is fascinating to see your young students unfold and bloom right before your eyes. It is so satisfying working hand in hand with parents for the growth and development of their young ones.

My passion for teaching was ignited when I taught in college - subjects such as Psychology and Education. Eventually, I taught in graduate school, where I learned from my students as much as they learned from me.

Lesson learned: it pays to listen to your elders. They know you and might have seen what you're capable of.

Also, it doesn't matter if you started late in your career. After all, God makes everything beautiful in its time. I started teaching when I was 34 years old. That's almost 10 years after I passed the board. I worked in an NGO beforehand, tried being a housewife, and waited for myself to join the Mission field. I guess God has other plans for me.

I have learned to bloom where I was planted. My unsolicited advice to those who are treading almost the same path? Choose something you would love to do until you're 60 or older. That way, every day will be a joy, and challenges will be bearable.

Also, choose a workplace where you are appreciated and celebrated. Make a difference in every way.

I realized that being a teacher is such a fantastic profession. You give so much of yourself; seeing your part in students' lives, whether young learners, emerging adults, or professionals, is precious.

Though an educator faces many difficulties and challenges, the benefits and positive influence you have on students, outweigh them.*

Dr. Sharon Rose G. Medez is the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences of STI West Negros University in Bacolod City, a licensed professional teacher, and a registered psychologist who graduated with a degree in AB Psychology from the University of St. La Salle in 1993. She holds a Master's Degree in Education, Major in Preschool, and a PhD in Psychology.