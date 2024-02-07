The School Heads Academy empowers leaders in education

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson lauded the graduates of the School Academy for their commitment to uphold the value the advancement of education.

To the recipients of the Continuing Professional Development Scholarships of the Provincial Government, “ we are not just here to finish these courses we are here to build a better nation for the present and the future.”

The School Heads Academy is a proud cornerstone of our commitment to education and stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to making education more relevant, to empower not only our students but also our educators and leaders.

This landmark initiative reflects our shared vision of a future where our schools are led by individuals equipped with the knowledge, skills, and passion necessary to make our educational system responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing and evolving world.

“To our school heads, as we celebrate your success in completing this program, we recognize the perseverance, determination, and devotion that have taken each of you to this point. You have not only improved your skills but have also become the catalysts of positive change in our educational landscape,” he said.

The School Heads Academy reflects the MATATAG Program's ideals, providing educators with the tools they need to overcome the challenges of an educational environment. More than just establishing stronger schools; we are cultivating a community of educators who are learning champions, change agents, and inspirational leaders.

“Thank you to the Department of Education and all of the partners who worked together to advance education in our region. Let us continue to work together to realize our vision of creating a learning environment in which every student thrives, every teacher excels, and every school leader inspires. Congratulations to the graduates of our School Heads Academy. May your road ahead be filled with further success and the realization of your goals. In addition to aiding your individual and professional growth, this represents an investment in the intellectual capital of our region and our advancement as a nation,” he said.

Lacson received a Certificate of Recognition and a token from Department of Education Region 6 Director, Dr. Ramir Uytico, for his support of the activities and programs of DepEd, during the School Heads Academy Completion Ceremony held recently.

