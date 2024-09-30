Bacolod

Thousand Bacolod residents treated with SHARE "Maih" MEALS

Bacolod City Congressman Greg Gasataya and wife Maita and actress Ara Mina led the SHARE “Maih” MEALS where they fed more than a thousand residents at the Bacolod City Relocation Site formerly the Arao Property at Vista Alegre on September 29, 2024.
SMILING FACES: Ara Mina and this child were joyfully shared a smile during the SHARE “Maih” MEALS held at Vista Alegre, Bacolod City.
Bacolod Congresman Greg Gasataya assists the residents to get their meals during the SHARE “Maih” MEALS held at Vista Alegre, Bacolod City.
A heartwarming event took place at the Bacolod City Relocation site (Arao) in Vista Alegre, as a thousand residents treated to a special meal event called SHARE "Maih" MEALS, organized by Ms. Maita Gasataya, the wife of Bacolod Congressman Greg Gasataya. 

Actress Ara Mina joined the Gasataya couple in distributing food to adults and children, bringing smiles to everyone's faces. 

Councilor Al Espino also showed kindness by distributing food and mineral water to the residents. 

Former Councilor Homer Bais and Councilor Pao Sy were also actively involved in ensuring the residents were well-fed. 

Under the leadership of Ms. Maita, this initiative has already provided meals to over 8,000 Bacolod residents, showing the power of compassion and community support. To add to the joy, there were games, raffles, and ice cream for the residents to enjoy as a delightful end to the event.

Bacolod City Councilor Al Victor Espino distributes food and mineral water to the residents during the SHARE “Maih” MEALS event held at Vista Alegre, Bacolod City.
A thousand residents of Vista Alegre during the SHARE “Maih” MEALS.
