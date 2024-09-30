Thousand Bacolod residents treated with SHARE "Maih" MEALS

A heartwarming event took place at the Bacolod City Relocation site (Arao) in Vista Alegre, as a thousand residents treated to a special meal event called SHARE "Maih" MEALS, organized by Ms. Maita Gasataya, the wife of Bacolod Congressman Greg Gasataya.

Actress Ara Mina joined the Gasataya couple in distributing food to adults and children, bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

Councilor Al Espino also showed kindness by distributing food and mineral water to the residents.

Former Councilor Homer Bais and Councilor Pao Sy were also actively involved in ensuring the residents were well-fed.

Under the leadership of Ms. Maita, this initiative has already provided meals to over 8,000 Bacolod residents, showing the power of compassion and community support. To add to the joy, there were games, raffles, and ice cream for the residents to enjoy as a delightful end to the event.