Thousands celebrate Women's Month in Talisay

More than a thousand mothers, women, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community celebrated the National Women's Month on Saturday, March 23 at the La Finca Resort, Brgy. Dos Hermanas, Talisay City.

The event, a General Assembly of Inay ni Gab, is spearheaded by the office of Councilor Gabriel "Gab" Villacin. The event was aimed to celebrate the role of women in general and mothers in particular in society.

In his message,Villacin committed to support programs and projects for women's empowerment.

"I saw the enthusiasm of the mothers of Talisay City when they learned that we are organizing an event to celebrate the National Women's Month with about 1,000 registering and committing to join us today. I thank you all for coming tonight. I believe that you will also support our dreams for our beloved city of Talisay. With all your support we will make all our dreams of bringing much-needed government services to all of you," the councilor said.

A raffle draw for the participants and a pageant for mothers was also held where 15 mothers from the different barangays of Talisay City joined.*