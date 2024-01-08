Thousands of pilgrims return to Vito Shrine on first Friday of year

Thousands flocked to San Vincent Ferrer Vito Shrine in Brgy Vito for the first Friday of the year, January 5.

Observers said the numbers of visiting pilgrims greatly increased this year.

After the pandemic, the elderly are more keen to be visiting the church face to face as part of their devotion. Board passers are also coming back as their way of thanksgiving after their prayers have been answered.

In anticipation of the influx of devotees, six masses were scheduled to be celebrated with the following mass presiders. Most Rev. Gerardo Alminaza, Bishop of San Carlos persided the fourth scheduled mass.

Fr. Martin Maglayon, Shrine Rector said “the first friday of the year is always a time for many devotees and pilgrims of San Vicente Ferrer de Vito to come and make their pilrimage to Vito.

“They come from all walks of life and from various locations here in Negros and beyond. Pilgrims come for thanksgiving, supplications and prayers. They ask San Vicente Ferrer de Vito to help them pray to God for all their intentions and offer the New Year to God. Nothing can deter them in this display of piety and faith.”

He said “it is our hope that this popular devotion will be a doorway for all pilgrims to nourish and strengthen their faith in God. And even bring with them in their own communities the lessons and experiences of faith that will strengthen them in adversities.”

Vice Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva who attended the first mass and a devotee said “prayer should be the foundation of our beloved City.”

“We should make it a Sagaynon tradition to pray and lift our City to God as we begin the year and to thrive through out the year knowing that apart from God we are nothing. It is important to seek God’s guidance in all our ways,” Cueva added. (PR)