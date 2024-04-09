Thrilling Kendo demonstration in Bacolod

The SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club mesmerized audiences with a thrilling Kendo Demonstration held on April 5, at SM City Bacolod.



The event, which commenced at 6 p.m., showcased the timeless art of Japanese swordsmanship with precision, grace, and dedication.

Attendees were treated to an unforgettable evening filled with captivating displays of Kendo expertise. From dynamic strikes to elegant forms (kata), members of the SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club demonstrated their mastery of the martial art, captivating the audience with their skillful maneuvers and unwavering focus.

In addition to the mesmerizing demonstration, the SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club hosted a FREE TRIAL session, allowing attendees to experience the art of Kendo firsthand under the guidance of expert instructors. This unique opportunity provided participants with insights into the discipline, techniques, and philosophy behind Kendo.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our Kendo Demonstration," said Jowash Saballero, 1-Dan Sensei of the SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club. "It was inspiring to see the enthusiasm and interest from the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our passion for Kendo and introduce newcomers to this ancient martial art."

The success of the event underscores the growing popularity of Kendo in Bacolod City and the surrounding areas. The SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club remains committed to promoting the values of discipline, respect, and camaraderie through its ongoing initiatives and programs.

Under the guidance of esteemed Sensei Jowash, the SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club continues to uphold the highest standards of training and excellence in the practice of Kendo. Sensei Jowash's dedication and expertise inspire members to strive for mastery and embody the principles of the samurai spirit.

For those inspired by the Kendo Demonstration and eager to embark on their journey in the art of Japanese swordsmanship, the SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club invites individuals to join Beginners Batch 7. With an experienced instructor and a supportive learning environment, beginners can learn the fundamentals of Kendo and progress on their path to mastery.

For more information about joining Beginners Batch 7 or to learn more about the SHISEIKAN Negros Kendo Club, please contact Sensei Jowash Saballero at 09156192786.





History of Kendo in Negros

The roots of Kendo in Negros Occidental can be trace back to the years 2012 and 2013 when a group of Japanese nationals from Ibaraki Prefecture took the initiative to establish a Kendo Club in Bago City.

The new club, which will eventually be known as OISCA Negros Kendo Club was founded by 6-Dan Kendo Master Takeyasu Onose, a retired government official from Ibaraki Prefecture.

Initially, the club recruited students from Dulao High School in Bago City, and it swiftly gained popularity, attracting a growing number of members.

With the assistance of Onose Sensei, the OISCA organization, and the Prefectural Government of Ibaraki, the very first Kendo-dedicated dojo was constructed at the ground of OISCA in Barangay Tabunan, Bago City in 2012 and was completed in early 2013.

What is Kendo?

Kendo is a modern Japanese martial art, descended from kenjutsu (one of the old Japanese martial arts, swordsmanship), that uses bamboo swords (shinai) as well as protective armor (bōgu).



It is also considered as a “Samurai sport,” and is one of the traditional Japanese martial arts, or budo, that arose from the samurai, or warriors in feudal Japan, fighting with bamboo "swords."



It is the way of the samurai warriors to fight and train the way of the sword without dying.



Kendo differs from other combat sports, such as wrestling and judo. In kendo, there are no classes that separate competitors by weight or size. Players compete using bamboo swords to try to strike the protective gear of opponents in set target areas: primarily the men (helmet), the do (breastplate) and the kote (gauntlets). Players score points by decisively striking these targets.



Matches are fast-paced, with competitors looking to score points by finding a gap or opening to strike, deflecting an attacking shinai or initiating an attack to create an opening by disrupting an opponent's kamae (posture).*