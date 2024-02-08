Ticket sold in Bacolod City wins P7.3-M Lotto jackpot

A bettor from Negros Occidental bagged the PHP7.3 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto 6/42 draw.

The winning number combination 27-23-31-20-14-28 carried a jackpot prize of PHP7,341,411 and was won by a bettor who bought a ticket in Bacolod City, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The check can be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. The bettor has one year to claim the prize.

Lotto winnings of over PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The bettor is the state lottery agency's second millionaire for February, after a bettor from Quezon province won the PHP5.9 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Feb. 1.

PCSO urges the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government’s charity programs. (PNA)