Tiguelo assumes post as new Norppo OIC

COLONEL Criscente Carbonilla Tiguelo assumed his post as officer-in-charge of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) effective Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Tiguelo, outgoing chief of the Regional Operations Division of PRO-NIR and a member of Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 2000, replaced Colonel Ronan Claravall, who was reassigned to the Directorate for Operations at the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame.

Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay presided over the turnover of command ceremony at Camp Lieutenant Colonel Francisco C. Fernandez Jr. in Agan-an, Sibulan, Negros Oriental Tuesday afternoon.

The event was also attended by Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria and Dumaguete City Mayor Manuel “Chiquiting” Sagarbarria.

Ibay expressed confidence in Tiguelo’s leadership.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure peace and order in Negros Oriental. With Colonel Tiguelo at the helm of Norppo, we expect continuity of strong law enforcement initiatives aligned with the mission and vision of PRO-NIR and the Philippine National Police,” Ibay said.

He assured the people of Negros Island that the command remains focused on responsive, community-oriented policing anchored on transparency, accountability and professionalism.

Tiguelo outlined his vision for Norppo in line with the seven-point agenda of the acting chief of the Philippine National Police.

He also pledged full commitment to the governor of Negros Oriental, saying that as the governor’s alter ego in matters of peace, order and security, he will lead the province’s 25 chiefs of police in implementing the flagship programs of the PNP and the peace and order priorities of the provincial government.

He added that the importance of working closely with the business community and other government law enforcement agencies, reaffirming the police force’s role as a frontline partner in the collective pursuit of unity, peace and development.

Claravall expressed gratitude to the men and women of Norppo for their teamwork and commitment.

He said their efforts allowed the command to address pressing issues and concerns, leading to significant accomplishments that were also made possible through the support of stakeholders and local government units.

Sagarbarria, meanwhile, challenged the newly appointed provincial director, saying he has big shoes to fill given the province’s ongoing plans and programs aimed at achieving lasting peace and unity.

He expressed hope that with Tiguelo’s leadership, these aspirations can finally be realized.

The governor said he envisions a future where every political leader stands united for the common good, emphasizing that with just a little more push, Negros Oriental can become one of the most peaceful provinces in the country.

Sagarbarria underscored the importance of making the people feel cared for, assuring residents that with Norppo’s steadfast presence, their safety and security are well protected. (MAP)