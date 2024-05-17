Time of ‘green route’ dry run in Brgy Vista Alegre adjusted

The time of the “green route” dry run in Barangay Vista Alegre in Bacolod City was adjusted to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said Thursday, May 16.

Gelvolea said that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez held a dialogue with the tricycle drivers who were affected by the dry run in Barangay Vista Alegre on Wednesday afternoon, May 15.

She said it was agreed that the dry run would start from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. only with four units of electric (e)- jeepneys.

She added the tricycle drivers also promised the mayor that they would not block the e-jeepneys.

On May 15, some tricycle drivers tried to stop the dry run of the “green route” which is already approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Western Visayas.

Gelvolea said the dry run was approved by the LTFRB from May 15 to May 19.

“It was explained to them by the mayor why we are promoting the green route. After the dry run, we will talk again for an assessment so we can determine what to do next,” she said.

She added the dry run, which offered a “Libre Sakay,” will start from the Barangay Vista Alegre relocation site to the Burgos terminal.

After the dry run in Barangay Vista, Gelvolea said the city will also conduct a dry run of the “green route” in Barangay Cabug with four units of e-jeepneys.

She said the officials of Barangay Cabug will meet first with the affected tricycle drivers within their barangays.

“We will wait for the advice of the officials of Barangay Cabug so we can apply for a permit from the LTFRB,” she added.

Gelvolea disclosed that the modernized jeepneys are not allowed to use the “green route” which is only intended for the e-jeepneys.*