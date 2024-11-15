Ting: ‘The city only removed structures that cannot be rehabilitated’

“The city only removed structures that cannot be rehabilitated, but the heritage site remains intact.”

This was emphasized by City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. on Thursday, November 14, after former councilor Archie Baribar called for a public hearing from the City Council regarding the rehabilitation of the old City Hall along Luzuriaga-Araneta Streets in Barangay 13.

In a letter addressed to Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran on November 12, 2024, Baribar expressed his concern as an intervenor in Civil Case No. 09-13457, Luzuriaga v. Municipal Government of Bacolod, which is currently pending before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 50 in Bacolod City.

Baribar noted that the case involves the claim of the Luzuriaga family over the property where the old City Hall once stood.

“Currently, the old City Hall has been fully demolished, contrary to earlier reports that it would be refurbished or rehabilitated. The present destruction or intended destruction could prejudice the city’s rights over the property,” Baribar stated.

Given the ongoing case, Baribar urged the City Council to reconsider the matter.

“Given the potential legal consequences, I respectfully request that the City Council hold a public hearing—either as a committee of the whole or through its appropriate committee—to investigate and assess the actions taken regarding the property. This will help ensure that the city avoids any legal liability,” Baribar added.

He also requested the participation of the Office of the City Mayor, the City Legal Office, the City Engineer’s Office, the contractors involved, and the Luzuriaga family in the hearing.

Ting explained that the case was filed in 2009 by Jose De Luzuriaga Jr., an heir of the late Jose De Luzuriaga. He clarified that Baribar, along with former councilors and now Vice Mayor Familiaran, Sonya Verdeflor, Catalino Alisbo, and the late Elmer Sy, were among the intervenors in the case as members of the City Council.

Ting noted that the case is now under review and awaiting a decision, with the plaintiff represented by Atty. Jomax Ortiz. He also questioned the feasibility of conducting a public hearing while the case is still pending.

Ting emphasized that the ongoing legal case does not impact the rehabilitation of the old City Hall building.

Regarding the property title, Ting stated that the old City Hall, which spans at least 2,300 square meters, does not have any specific notation on its intended use. He explained that the plaintiff seeks to annul the title to the property, claiming that the city’s issuance of the title was fraudulent, as the Luzuriaga family asserts ownership of the land. However, Ting noted that the plaintiff has failed to provide a land title to support this claim.

He also pointed out that the title for the old City Hall property was issued in 1936, while the case was filed in 2009—more than seven decades later.

The City Government of Bacolod had earlier allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the old City Hall building, which is part of the P4.4 billion loan approved by the Development Bank of the Philippines. The rehabilitation project, which includes the construction of a four-story building with an underground parking facility, is expected to take 18 months to complete. (MAP)