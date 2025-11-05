'Tino' affects over 6,000 families in Bacolod

THE number of families displaced by flooding in Bacolod City due to Typhoon Tino has risen to 6,405, Mayor Greg Gasataya said on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

As of 10 a.m., Gasataya reported that the total number of affected families, composed of around 24,000 individuals, came from various evacuation centers across the city.

He said the evacuations began on Monday evening, November 3.

Gasataya added that the Department of Social Services and Development has been tasked to assist the affected families.

Aside from addressing the needs of evacuees, the mayor said another major challenge is the clearing of uprooted trees in several barangays, with an initial count of 179.

He said most of the trees were uprooted along the city’s major thoroughfares.

Clearing operation teams have been deployed to various barangays, and Gasataya directed barangay officials to submit reports on the progress of tree clearing in their areas.

“We are doing everything that we can to clear the uprooted trees,” Gasataya said.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to all volunteer groups, including the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Army, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard, for their assistance in the city’s clearing operations. (MAP)