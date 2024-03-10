Tissue culture lab in Murcia to increase productivity, income of farmers

The construction of the P7 million-worth plant tissue culture laboratory with greenhouse facility in Brgy. San Miguel, Murcia was recently kicked-off through a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The Villa Carolina Integrated Organic Farmers Association is a recipient of the project with 56 members who are into vegetable, rice, and sugarcane farming and production.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, together with 3rd District Board Member Andrew Montelibano, and Atty. Edwin Mendame, Jr. of the Department of Agrarian Reform led the groundbreaking ceremony last Thursday, March 7.

The project is an initiative of DAR in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

The project aims to increase farm productivity and income of the association members, as well as produce large quantity supplies and provide disease-free planting materials to farmers and others.

It also aims to boost the development of the area, being the center for showcasing and promoting economically viable agricultural practices for demonstration and training.

The main advantage of tissue culture technology is the production of high quality and uniform planting material that can be multiplied on a year-round basis under disease-free conditions anywhere regardless of the season and weather.*