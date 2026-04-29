Toboso declares CTG, CPP-NPA-NDF persona non grata

THE Municipal Council of Toboso in Negros Occidental has approved a resolution declaring the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) and Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) as persona non grata within the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Toboso.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Efren Mandajoyan, was approved during the regular session Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Mandajoyan said on April 19, 2026, an armed encounter transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the NPA in Sitio Plaringding, Barangay Salamanca, within the territorial jurisdiction of this municipality, which reportedly resulted in the death of 19 individuals identified as members of the NPA, and consequently caused fear and anxiety among the residents and disruption to the normal socio-economic activities of the affected community.

He said the Municipality of Toboso is committed to promoting peace, order, public safety, and the general welfare of its constituents.

He added that CPP-NPA-NDF, collectively referred to by government authorities as CTGs, have been associated with acts of violence and armed insurgency in various parts of the country.

Mandajoyan noted that the presence and activities of these groups in various parts of the country have resulted in violence, loss of lives, destruction of property, and disruption of local development efforts.

"The Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) has recommended the adoption of measures expressing the municipality's strong condemnation of insurgency-related violence and its support for national peace and security efforts," Mandajoyan said.

He said the Municipal Council recognizes the need to protect the residents of Toboso from any threats posed by insurgent activities and to ensure a peaceful and progressive community.

"Declaring the CTGs and CPP-NPA-NDFP as persona non grata expresses the strong condemnation of the local government against insurgency and affirms its support for peace-building initiatives and lawful governance," he added.

Mandajoyan disclosed that this declaration aligns with the efforts of the national government, including the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), in promoting sustainable peace and development. (MAP)