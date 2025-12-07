Toboso mayor: Posting socmed content during office hours not allowed

ALL government employees in the Municipality of Toboso in Negros Occidental are no longer allowed to post or create a social media content during office hours and or while within the local government unit (LGU) premises.

This was after Mayor Richard Jaojoco issued Memorandum 10 on December 4, 2025, stating the strict prohibition on filming, posting, and creating social media content during office hours or within the government buildings.

In his order, Jaojoco said this is in line with their mandate to uphold professionalism, integrity, and the highest standards of public service, thus all officials and employees of Toboso are strictly prohibited from filming, recording, editing or posting TikTok videos, Facebook Reels/Stones, Instagram content, or any similar social media materials during office hours, including break periods, within government buildings, workstations, and all LGU premises.

The directive was issued to address concerns regarding the unprofessional conduct and the inappropriate use of government time; unauthorized use of government facilities and resources as backgrounds for personal or entertainment-related content: potential compromise of confidential documents or sensitive information that may inadvertently appear in recordings.

It also includes the disruption of office operations and interference with the productivity of other employees, and negative impact on the public image of the LGU and its employees.

“All personnel are reminded that movement service demands a high level of discipline, accountability, and decorum. Content creation for personal social media accounts during working hours is not aligned with the ethical and professional expectations of public office,” Jaojoco said.

He said the government employees are not allowed to film for TikTok or other social media content within LGU offices, hallways, conference rooms, and public service areas.

Using government property such as desks, computers, vehicles, equipment, as props or backgrounds for personal content are also not allowed, as well as using office hours, including breaks and lunchtime, for any activity intended for personal social media content creation.

Jaojoco said violation of this memorandum shall be subject to appropriate administrative action in accordance with existing civil service rules and LGU policies.

The mayor directed all department heads and supervisors to ensure the strict enforcement of the memorandum and to immediately report any violations.

“Your full cooperation is expected as we strive to maintain a professional workplace and preserve the integrity of public service,” Jaojoco said. (MAP)