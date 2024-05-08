Toboso top officials seek reelection

Toboso Mayor Madonnah Jaojoco and Vice Mayor Maria Luisa dela Cruz will seek reelection in the 2025 elections, Sangguniang Bayan Member Richard Jaojoco said Wednesday, May 8.

Jaojoco said in the previous elections, the two officials ran in opposing political camps but will join forces in the coming polls.

Jaojoco, who will seek reelection as councilor, said the "M&M tandem" will go against former mayor Evello Valencia, who was said to make a comeback in politics.

He added that re-election proves that he is not interested in running either as mayor or vice governor, as earlier insinuated.

Jaojoco, who was also the town’s former mayor, said that his wife is a member of the National Unity Party (NUP) while he is a Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) member.

He confirmed what Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. had earlier said that after taking their oath of office as PDP members, they did not have any feedback as to their status.

"I don't even know if we are still members of the party," he pointed out.

Jaojoco said that he would consult with his local party, the United Negros Alliance (UNegA) on their status.

"National parties are a small factor at the local level," he pointed out.*