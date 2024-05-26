Tolentino: Philippine ROTC beacon of hope, progress

“For our country, the Philippine Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games are a beacon of hope and progress. They reinforce the importance of a prepared and disciplined citizenry, capable of responding to any call of duty with honor and integrity.

This was stressed by Senator Francis Tolentino, the brainchild of the Philippine ROTC Games, during the opening of the Philippine ROTC Games with the Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg at the Panaad Park and Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

Tolentino said the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed here reflect the unity and collective strength of the nation.

“It is through these games that we build a resilient and cohesive society, ready to face any adversity with solidarity and courage,” he said.

He added that his event is not merely a showcase of athletic prowess; it is a celebration of discipline, unity, and the spirit of patriotism that courses through the veins of the nation’s youth.

The 2nd year of the Philippine ROTC Games-Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg was hosted by Bacolod City from May 26 to June 1, 2024, with the theme “Husay ng ROTC, Husay ng Kabataan.”

The Philippine ROTC Games were participated by at least 1,938 athletes from Regions 6, 7, and 8, composed of the Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and Philippine Navy.

It is composed of 14 sports, including arnis, athletics, boxing, chess, e-sports, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, target shooting, raiders competition, and Miss ROTC.

Tolentino noted that the PRG games embody the principles that have long been cherished by the heroes Dr. Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio.

“The impact of the Philippine ROTC games on our youth and our country is multifaceted. For our youth, these games are a training ground for leadership, teamwork, and perseverance,” Tolentino said.

He said they learn to push their limits, to rise above challenges, and to support their comrades’ qualities that are essential for their personal growth and for their role as future leaders of the nation.

On May 6, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed by Tolentino Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Raul Alvarez, Jr., director of Ched-Region 6, Major General Elpidio Talja, commander of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command, and Norberto Mangulabnan, president of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University.

Mangulabnan said the Philippine ROTC games are a joint collaboration and effort. It was conceptualized by Senator Tolentino, together with the Department of National Defense (DND), the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“As we have observed, the Reserve Officers Training Corps has played an integral role in shaping the character and leadership of our youth for generations. It instills discipline, nationalism, patriotism, and the essence of duty. It also develops the skills necessary for them to become productive citizens,” he said.

He added that the ROTC game is one way of promoting health and wellness among our youth and our students, and Carlos Hilado Memorial State University is in full support of this initiative.

“We want human resources for the country that are healthy and alert, and that is why this ROTC game is about to happen today and will achieve its objective of producing citizens that will be partners of the government for nation-building,” Mangulabnan said.

The event was also attended by Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, Department of National Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo, Atty. Cinderella Filipina Benitez Jaro, representing Ched chair Prospero de Vera III, Commissioner Olivia Coo, representing PSC chair Richard Bachmann, and officials of the Philippine Air Force, Navy, and Army.

After the Visayas Leg, the Mindanao Leg will be held on June 23–29 in Zamboanga City, the Luzon Leg on July 28–August 3 will be held in Indang, Cavite, and the national championship will be on August 18–24 in Indang Cavite.*