Tongson attributes DILG nod to Himamaylan LGU employees’ hard work

Mayor Raymund Tongson congratulated the hardworking employees of the Himamaylan City Government for gaining the LGU the 2023 Good Financial Housekeeping Award from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“I am so proud and grateful of the competent men and women who work diligently behind the scenes to ensure we deliver quality public service,”Mayor Tongson said.

Himamaylan City is among the 13 component cities in Western Visayas to have been recognized for efficient financial management. The other outstanding LGU are: Roxas City in Capiz; Passi City in Iloilo; and the Cities of Bago, Cadiz, Escalante, Kabankalan, Sagay, San Carlos, Silay, Sipalay, Talisay, and Victorias in Negros Occidental.

A major component of DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance, this award highlights the importance of sound financial management in the local government.

The criteria of which includes: (1) Unqualified or Qualified COA Opinion from the preceding year; (2) Full Compliance with the Full Disclosure Policy, ensuring the posting of financial documents in three conspicuous places and online; and (3) Electronic Statement of Receipt and Expenditures (e-SRE) posted on the BLGF Website.

Himamaylan City also recently received P2.3 million and four rescue vehicles as incentives for receiving the SGLG for 2022 and 2023.

“This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to the consistent commitment to financial excellence maintained throughout Mayor Tongson's administration. Showcasing our city's unwavering dedication to deliver quality public service to our fellow Himamaylanons,” Tongson said.

He said this accomplishment is a result of the collective hard work of our department heads and employees.

“To all our LGU personnel, we wouldn't have done it without our diligent teamwork,” the mayor said extending his sincerest gratitude to everyone for their dedication.

“Through the support of our untiring civil servants, the current city administration will continue to work towards bringing more progress to our beloved city,” Tongson added. (PR)