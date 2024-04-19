Tongson calls for support to Himamaylan entries in Panaad contests

Mayor Raymund Tongson congratulated and continues on cheering for the contingent of Himamaylan City for the various competitions in the 28th Panaad sa Negros Festival this week.

“I am proud to see Himamaylanons showcase their talent, skills, and grace of in the competitions during the ‘Mother of All Festivals in Negros Occidental’ this week. I am looking forward to more performances of our upcoming entries in the various competitions this weekend,” said Tongson in a message.

Tongson urged locals in the city and those based outside of Himamaylan to root for their “kasimanwas” through social media and by watching their performances.

Leading the contingent of Himamaylan is Lin-ay sang Negros candidate Ryza Fortuna who has already competed on the talent competition last April 12 and the preliminary competition on April 16 at Ayala Malls Capitol Central. The Lin-ay sang Negros coronation night will be on April 19.

Hiamamaylan’s “Patik Kawayan” drum beaters also showed their unique musicality at the dumbeating competition on April 16 at the Panaad Park and Stadium.

Maria Isabel Destacamento’s masterpiece is also now on display at second floor Robinsons Place Bacolod as entry to the Visual Arts Competition exhibit. The exhibit will run from April 17 until Sunday, April 21.

The Himaya Folk Dance Troupe highlighted the vibrant Filipino culture during their performance at the Folk Dance Competition at the Panaad Park and Stadium, April 17.

Three pairs competed in the Latin Dance Competition at Ayala Malls last April 17 -- Precious Ely Bañez and Kerth Santi Salazar (juvenile category);

Yca Shaneen Akol and Jack David Agustin (amateur category); and Rey Alde Agustin and Jenell Tayo (third kind category).

On the same day, the SPA Hulma Performing Arts Company Youth Choir joined the chorale competition at Panaad park.

On April 20, the Hulma Performing Arts Company with trainer Eljay Brillantes will show their dance moves in the pop dance competition at Panaad park, 7 p.m.

Tongson is also inviting Himamaylanons and festival-goers alike to visit the Himamaylan City pavilion for a tour on the city’s vibrant culture, tourism sites, and industries.

“The city fully supports our performers, candidates, and the local producers participating and representing the city. We hope that they become successful in their respective competitions and endeavors during the Panaad Festival,” he added. (PR)