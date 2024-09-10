Tongson confirms it's still ‘TOGA’ in Himamaylan City in 2025

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymond Tongson said it will still be "TOGA" in Himamaylan City in the coming 2025 elections.

TOGA is the acronym of the Tongson-Gatuslao tandem after he again confirmed his re-election bid in the city with Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao which he described as "still strong and formidable."

With only one slot open for another candidate, Tongson said he could not promise yet a slot for councilor to anyone.

"We will try our best to retain our team including all the councilors," Tongson said.

Tongson is reportedly unopposed while Gatuslao will face an opponent.

"They are merely rumors," Tongson said. (TDE)