Tongson-Gatuslao tandem still in Himamaylan for 2025

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson confirmed Wednesday, January 24, that his running mate in the coming 2025 elections is still Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao.

Both had been together since the 2019 and 2022 polls and together, they will seek re-election for their third and final term in 2025.

Asked about who they will support for congressman in the Fifth District, Tongson said they are not yet discussing the matter in Himamaylan City.

"Politics in Himamaylan is something deep," Tongson said.

Reports have it that it will be a “Dino versus Dina” for congressman in the fifth district in 2025, referring to incumbent Representative Emilio " Dino" Yulo against Dina Arroyo-Tantoco, who is the daughter of the late congressman Ignacio "Iggy" Arroyo.

Tantoco has been reported to be going around in the district.

Meanwhile, Tongson said that the priorities of his administration are now focused on more farm-to-market roads, and solar street lights in the rural barangays and that they are negotiating with a private company that will provide better internet connectivity around the city.*