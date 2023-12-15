Tongson to give incentives to LET board topnotchers

Himamaylan City Mayor Mayor Raymund Tongson will give cash incentives to two Himamaylanon topnotchers of the recent September 2023 Licensure Examinations for Teachers (LET).

Shiela Marie Delgado and Jeriel Grace Mabulay, West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus graduates, placed 7th and 9th, respectively, will receive P10,000 each.

Delgado is a native of Brgy. Caradio-an, while Mabulay is from Brgy. Carabalan.

Both graduated from WVSU in June 2023.

“This is a testament that the quality education provided by WVSU-Himamaylan Campus complemented by our city government’s academic support programs can produce success stories and competent graduates,” the mayor said.

“These accomplishments not only honor the campus, but also inspire more students in Himamaylan to do well in their academic and board exams,” Tongson added in a statement.

Delgado and Mabuhay will be honored by the mayor and WVSU campus administrator Genesis Camarista on December 15, where they will get their incentives.

WVSU-Himamaylan also obtained a 100 percent passing rate among its 44 first time takers, and three out of the five retakers successfully passed the exams.

Its overall performance was rated 95 percent.*