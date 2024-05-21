Top Japanese curry chain CoCo Ichibanya opens in Bacolod

CoCo Ichibanya, the Number 1 Japanese Curry House in the World, will have the grand opening of its first branch at Nara Residences in Bacolod this May 23.

Founded in Nagoya, Japan, the restaurant chain specializes in curry with more than 30 toppings.

“We are excited to introduce CoCo Ichibanya to the city of Bacolod, and we invite everyone to have a taste of its authentic Japanese curry rice and experience why it is the world’s largest curry restaurant chain in the world as certified by the Guinness World Records,” said Hubert Young, Chief Executive Officer of UCC Ueshima Coffee Philippines, Inc., the company that brought to the Philippines some of Japan’s most popular food concepts.

CoCo Ichibanya, also known as CoCo Ichi, currently has more than 1,300 branches in Japan and 208 stores in other countries.

It opened its first overseas store in Oahu, Hawaii in 1993. In 2015, it established its first branch in the Philippines as CURRY HOUSE CoCo Ichibanya at Estancia Mall in Pasig City. With the opening of its Bacolod branch, it will now have 15 stores in the country.

Delicious curry and more

CoCo Ichibanya boasts of a wide range of dishes to satisfy anyone’s curry preference -- from mild to spicy and vegetarian to meat choices. Its range of curry bases can be complemented with an assortment of toppings and side dishes that customers can customize.

These include a variety of omelette curries, such as the Pork Cutlet Omelette Curry, Fried Chicken Omelette Curry, Beef Omelette Curry, and more; vegetable curries, such as the Kimchi Curry and Eggplant Curry; seafood curries like the Fried Fish Curry,Shrimp Cutlet Curry, and more.

Meat curry options include the Pork/Chicken Cutlet Curry, Hamburg Steak Curry, and Meatballs Curry, among others, while mixed curry choices include the Pork Cutlet & Vegetable Curry and Fried Fish, Spinach & Stewed Shrimp Curry. CoCo Ichibanya also has a curry udon. Prices range from PhP260 and up per curry dish, which customers can upgrade to a set menu at an additional cost.

The restaurant also carries a selection of regular and omelette curry rice that can be paired with side orders of Curry Noon Bread Set, Chicken Nuggets Basket, French Fries Basket, Fried Chicken Salad, Fried Shrimp Salad, and Mini Salad. Its menu also includes a variety of salads, gratin, and other side dishes.

CoCo Ichibanya Bacolod can be found at The Pavilions of Nara Residences by Rockwell along GM Cordova Avenue in Mandalagan. (PR)