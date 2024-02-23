Top-perfroming sanitation inspectors rewarded

The five best-performing local government unit sanitation inspectors of Negros Occidental received cash incentives worth a total of P50,000 from the provincial government, February 22.

The awardees are Rose Marie Completo of Kabankalan City, Marilou Sendico of La Carlota City, Cecil Guilaran of San Enrique, Frederick Davy Susana of Hinobaan, and Rowena Macaya of Isabela.

Among the criteria for winning the award include the highest percentage of declared Zero Open Defecation Barangays, the creation of LGU Local Drinking Water Quality Monitoring Committee, a validated report of all water sources and water providers, and a quarterly validated report in the Field Health Services Information System.

Leading the awarding of incentives, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson lauded the sanitation inspectors for their effort to promote public health and sanitation in their respective LGUs, and for ensuring compliance with government regulations regarding sanitation and environmental hazards in food establishments, pollution control, and handling and storage of hazardous substances.

The hardworking sanitation workers were also congratulated by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan and Sanitation Inspector IV Marilyn Ostan. (PR)