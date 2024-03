Mayor Maria Gina Lizares (seated) receives the recognition on behalf of the City of Sipalay from Revenue Collection Officer Melogen Carmelotes and EFPS in-charge Raquel Francisco, March 12. Sipalay City was recognized as the top 9 taxpayer of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) - Revenue Region No. 12 in terms of revenue collection. The BIR office in Sipalay City is also ranked first in revenue collection for the whole Revenue District Office 078 for the year 2023.