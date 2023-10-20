TOR of Capitol Bulk Water project to be submitted to SP

Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the terms of reference of the P1.2 billion bulk water project of the provincial government will be submitted to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) next week.

Diaz said Thursday, October 19, that the terms of reference will be converted into an audio-visual presentation to make it easier for the members of the SP to understand.

"It's a technical document so we have to make it easier to understand via an AVP," he pointed out.

Diaz added that upon approval of the SP, it will be subjected to a pre-selection process to determine who is the qualified bidder.

"Even after the investors’ conference, there were still interested bidders from other areas in the Philippines, especially those who are in the same field of business," Diaz also said.

The local government units of Talisay City, Silay City, EB Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, and Bacolod City are expected to benefit from the development aimed to ensure the availability of safe, clean, and potable water for Negrenses.

The provincial government aims to use surface water from the Imbang River and Malogo River in Silay City and E.B. Magalona town as the source of water.

Groundwater availability in Negros Occidental is only at eight percent, creating an urgent need to utilize other water sources, including surface water resources, which have 92 percent availability, data presented last year showed.*