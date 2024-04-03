Tourism branding, marketing workshop held for Sipaway

San Carlos City Tourism Office is holding a three-day workshop on Tourism Branding and Marketing in line with the Sipaway Community-Based Ecotourism Project starting April 2 until 4 at Banicafe, Sipaway Island.

The workshop was participated by members of the local tourism council, including the Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association (SETWA), Coastal Resource Management Division of the City Environment Management Office, City Planning and Development Office, City Agriculture's Office, and the Department of Education.

Resource Speaker Tourism Consultant Joselito Costas discussed travel trends and e-marketing, overview of marketing, steps in marketing communication and its benefits, five stages of the customer journey, how to market, market segmentation, promotional strategy and execution, global market trends, branding process, and its importance.

Tourism Operations Officer Jennifer-Saballa Paran said the workshop aimed to establish a brand identity for the island before promoting proposed packages for tourists and identifying potential marketing strategies to use.

SETWA President Alan Mancao hoped that after the workshop, they could develop significant branding for the island; allowing them to promote ecotourism more effectively through its destinations and delicious local cuisine.

On the other hand, various stakeholders are invited to participate in tomorrow's activities. (PR)