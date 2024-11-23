Tourism Secretary lauds Slow Food Movement during Terra Madre Visayas 2024

Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco graced the Terra Madre Visayas event held at the Negros Residences in Bacolod City on November 21, 2024, joining the Slow Food Community of Advocates from the Government to the private sector.

The Secretary was welcomed by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Association of Chief Executives Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, Ramon “Chin Chin” Uy, Slow Food Director in Asia Pacific, Reena Gamboa, President of Slow Food Community of the Negros Island and other international and local advocates during her visit to Bacolod City for the Terra Madre Visayas event.

She congratulated the advocates for promoting Filipino foods not just in the country but internationally citing their recent participation in the Slow Food event held in Italy.

“Thank you for carrying the banner of our nation with excellence and with pride. Gastronomy tourism ranks very high in the priorities of the Department of Tourism under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. whose vision is one of tourism transformation.

The Slow Food Movement is increasing the value proposition of our destinations while fostering regeneration of our national resources and expanding economic opportunities with one meaningful dish at a time,” she said.

Governor Lacson said, “I am proud of our province's rich agricultural heritage, and this movement for sustainability, through our Organic Farmer's Festival and Terra Madre Visayas resonate well with our commitment to promoting food security, sustainable farming practices, and the appreciation of our diverse local food culture.

As Bacolod City is set to host the Terra Madre Asia Pacific next year, the province of Negros Occidental is extending our full support.

This event is also a testament to the growing importance of our region on the global stage in promoting initiatives and events that encourage the exchange of ideas, practices, and innovations in sustainable food systems.

This is a good springboard for Bacolod City and Negros Occidental toward becoming a global hub for sustainable food systems and culinary heritage. With this, I congratulate Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, for heading the establishment of the Terra Madre Slow Food Hub in our capital city.

Your vision has not only elevated Bacolod City and Negros Occidental in the national arena but also placed us on the global map.” Bacolod City Mayor Benitez announced that the city will host the Terra Madre Asia Pacific slow food congress next year.

He said that has learned to appreciate and put into practice eating nutritious and healthy food with the influence of the Slow Food Movement.

Mayor Javi Benitez said, “Slow Food is not only about food ingredients grown in our locality or their role in local food production. Slow food is also about culinary culture and way of life. In the age of instant and fast-food choices today, understanding the importance of slow food as a better alternative to preparing the food we eat is crucial.

By practicing the slow food principles in preparing every meal, we help promote holistic health and wellness and preserve the cultural identity of our place that is tied to the food production and preservation process.