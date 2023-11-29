Tourism workers group holds Christmas sharing in E. B. Magalona

The officers and members of the Association of Tourism Workers of Negros Occidental (ATWoNO) held their early Christmas giving and sharing activity in Barangay Tomongtong E. B. Magalona Saturday [Nov. 25].

Fifty indigent families of Tomongtong received five kilos of rice each, during a program at the barangay's covered court.

ATWoNO President Juanily Pedrosa said the funds came from the personal contributions of their members.

"Christmas is Love, and to love is to care and share. Through this simple sharing activity, we hope to encourage others to share, too, especially this Christmas season," Pedrosa, also the tourism officer of Cadiz City, said.

She added that this was the first outreach activity of ATWoNO as a newly registered association with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Its former name was ATONO (Association of Tourism Officers of Negros Occidental) that was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Representing Mayor Marvin Malacon at the program was his son, Matthew Louis Malacon, now an executive assistant to the mayor.

The younger Malacon expressed the Mayor's appreciation of ATWoNO for the early Christmas gift to the 50 families of Tomongtong.

He also thanked the tourism officers for promoting the tourist attractions of E. B. Magalona to the rest of the country and the world, through their various tourism activities.

Provincial Tourism Officer Cheryl Decena, who serves as an adviser of the association, said they hope to be back to E. B. Magalona soon as they are looking forward to doing more collaborations with the Municipality.

Tomongtong Punong Barangay Haydiginia Bendecion and Municipal Tourism Officer-designate Ma. Teresa Alvarez both expressed their gratitude to ATWoNO members for unanimously choosing Tomongtong families as beneficiaries of their first outreach project.

Joining the activity were 35 members of ATWoNO, mostly tourism officers of their respective cities and municipalities.

Present at the program were members of the Tomongtong Barangay Council.

Also attending the activity were Executive Assistant Debbie Ann Monte, HRMO head Isabel Armila Patrata, and Consultant Danny Dangcalan.

Meanwhile, the ATWoNO members later joined the mangrove-planting and cleanup activities at the Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail that were spearheaded by the ABM (Accountancy, Business, and Management) Student Council of the University of St. La Salle, led by ABM Governor Maia Lianza Malacon. (PR)